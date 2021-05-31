Arlington Heights pays tribute to 58 military personnel who lived in the suburb with drive-by salute

Northwest suburban Arlington Heights has a long tradition of honoring those who gave their lives, remembering them by name and gathering their families for recognition on Memorial Day.

The 2020 parade was cancelled due to COVID-19, and this year, the gathering was updated with safety in mind.

A drive-by salute was held to demonstrate gratitude to those who died while in service to this country, and their families.

Veterans saluted organizer Greg Padovani and Mayor Tom Hayes, who stood at attention at the edge of Memorial Park.

It turned out to be a gesture of quiet respect for the Gold Star families who live with the loss of a loved one.

Arlington Heights pays tribute to all 58 military personnel who lived in the suburb and died in the service of our Nation, from the Civil War to Operation Enduring Freedom.