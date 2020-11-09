Arlington Heights woman charged again in downtown Chicago looting

article

A 31-year-old suburban woman on bond for burglary faces a new charge in connection to downtown Chicago looting in August.

Micaela Kimbrough allegedly stole from a business Aug. 10 in the first block of East Walton Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Chicago police said in a statement.

She was arrested Nov. 6 in the Arlington Heights and charged with a felony count of burglary.

Kimbrough, of Arlington Heights, was released on bond Saturday during a bail hearing, according to court records.

At the time of her arrest, she was on bond for other burglary and looting charges filed in August, court records state. On Aug. 21, the was charged with allegedly trying to sell merchandise that was stolen overnight from Aug. 10 from a store in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue.

She is expected in court again Nov. 13.