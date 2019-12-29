Armed carjackings reported in University Village

article

Police are warning University Village residents about two armed carjackings that happened on the same day last week.

In each case, the suspects approached someone, displayed a handgun and demanded either car keys or a vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first hold-up happened about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street, police said. The other occurred about 15 minutes later in the 700 block of South Ada Street.

The suspects were described as two males, police said.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.