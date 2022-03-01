Expand / Collapse search

Armed carjackings reported on Chicago's Northwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Carjackings
CHICAGO - Police issued a community alert after a string of carjackings February on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

In each incident, victims are approached by gunmen who threaten to shoot them and demand the victims' property and their vehicle.

The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

  • At 8:20 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 1300 block of North Hoyne Avenue in Wicker Park
  • At 7:56 p.m. Feb 18 in the 3100 block of North Sacramento Avenue in Avondale
  • At 10:03 a.m. Feb 19 in the 1300 block of North Wood Street in Wicker Park
  • At 2:20 a.m. Feb. 28 in the 2100 block of North Maplewood Avenue in Logan Square

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.