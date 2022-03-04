Expand / Collapse search

Armed carjackings reported on Chicago's NW Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Carjackings
FOX 32 Chicago

Cook County sheriff asks for federal help to combat carjacking crisis

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart wants a 24/7 hot line that police can use to legally get tracing data on any stolen vehicle.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side after three recent armed carjackings.

In each incident, a gunman wearing a purple and yellow jacket and a black skullcap enters the passenger side of a vehicle and demands the car at gunpoint, according to a CPD community alert.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

  • At 8 p.m. Feb 14 in the 1500 block of North  Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park
  • At 5:28 p.m. Feb 28 in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Bucktown
  • At 5 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue in Humboldt Park

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7384.