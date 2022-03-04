Armed carjackings reported on Chicago's NW Side

Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side after three recent armed carjackings.

In each incident, a gunman wearing a purple and yellow jacket and a black skullcap enters the passenger side of a vehicle and demands the car at gunpoint, according to a CPD community alert.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

At 8 p.m. Feb 14 in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park

At 5:28 p.m. Feb 28 in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Bucktown

At 5 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue in Humboldt Park

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7384.