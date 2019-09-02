Armed carjackings reported on NW Side: police

article

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of three armed carjacking reported Sunday in Avondale, North Park and Irving Park.

In each case, a group of people approached someone with handguns and ordered them out of their vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

In two incidents, the suspects struck the person after they were out of the vehicle, police said. In another, they robbed a person of their property.

The three carjackings happened between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., police said. The earliest in the 2900 block of North Talman Avenue, a second in the 5700 block of North Christiana Avenue and the latest in the 3900 block of North Keeler Avenue.

The suspects are described as men between 19 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information should call area North detectives at 312-744-8263.