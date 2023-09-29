Armed men rob 3 pedestrians in Logan Square within minutes of each other

Three people were robbed at gunpoint within blocks of each other Friday morning in Logan Square.

Police say in each incident two males got out of a black sedan and took the victim's phones, wallets and bags.

A 46-year-old man was crossing the street in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was jumped at approximately 2:51 a.m.

Two men, ages 23 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of Fullerton Avenue when they were robbed.

None of the victims were injured. Area Five detectives are investigating.