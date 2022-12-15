Armed men rob BMO Harris Bank in Northbrook: FBI

Three men armed with guns robbed a bank Thursday morning in suburban Chicago.

Around 9:36 a.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at the BMO Harris Bank located at 1136 Willow Road in Northbrook.

According to the FBI, three men entered the bank and verbally demanded funds while displaying guns.

The suspects were described as two Black men and one white man, all between the ages of 25 and 30, with thin and medium builds.

One of the suspects was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, black shoes with white accents, blue medical style gloves, and a black in color balaclava.

A second suspect was wearing a red jacket, a black baseball hat, blue jeans, black shoes, a black in color balaclava, and blue medical style gloves.

The third suspect was wearing a black winter jacket with the hood up, black pants, black shoes, and blue medical style gloves.

No injuries were reported, and the suspects remain at large, the FBI said.

The public can provide tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 — and at tips.fbi.gov.