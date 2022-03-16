Armed robber wanted for holding up 7-Elevens in Wicker Park, Logan Square
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a gunman who has been robbing 7-Eleven convenience stores in Logan Square and Wicker Park neighborhoods.
In each incident, a gunman enters the business, puts a blue bag on the counter and demands money, liquor and cigarettes, according to a CPD business alert.
In one of the robberies, the gunman pistol-whipped a store clerk when they attempted to push a hold up alarm, according to police.
The gunman was seen leaving one of the crime scenes in a 2007 black Jeep Liberty with a temporary license plate of 743AA086.
The armed robberies happened at the following times and locations
- At 12:28 a.m. Feb. 9 at 2020 N. California Ave.
- At 3:58 p.m. Feb 9 at 1508 N. Damen Ave.
- At 1:20 a.m. March 8 at 2020 N. California Ave.
- At 2:25 a.m. March 14 at 2020 N. California Ave.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-7394.