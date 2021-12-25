Police are warning residents of a pair of armed robberies reported in Bucktown on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, someone was approached by up to two people who pointed a gun at them and announced a robbery, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about noon Dec. 22, in the 1800 block of North Wolcott Avenue, and about 12:10 p.m. the same day in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.