Armed robberies reported in Chatham, Grand Crossing: police

At least five armed robberies have been reported recently in Chatham and Grand Crossing on the South Side, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Two men have been approaching people with their guns drawn and demanding their property, Chicago police said. Two of the robberies occurred as the victims were leaving the Currency Exchange near the intersection of 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

The robberies occurred between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3 at all hours of the day, police said. They happened in:

The 700 block of East 79th Street;

The 7800 block of South Langley Avenue;

The 900 block of East 79th Street;

The 800 block of East 79th Street; and again in

The 800 block of East 79th Street.

The suspects were described as two men between 18 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.