Armed robberies reported in Rogers Park, Edgewater: police

Chicago police are searching for a man in connection to two armed robberies in Rogers Park and Edgewater.

In each incident, the man approaches a person with a handgun as they are walking and demands money and their phone, Chicago police said. He orders the person to unlock and change the passcode on their phone before leaving the scene.

The first robbery happened in the Edgewater neighborhood about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue, police said.

The other robbery happened about 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Jarvis Avenue in Rogers Park, police said.

The suspect is described wearing a black mask and dark jacket, police said. He is between 20 to 30 years old and about 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.