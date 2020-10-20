Armed robberies reported on the West Side

Chicago police are warning residents of recent armed robberies reported in Austin and Belmont Cragin on the West Side.

In each incident someone is approached by at least two men who pull out a gun and demands their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 8:15 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 5100 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue;

About 6:20 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 5500 block of West North Avenue; and

About 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 4600 block of West Shubert Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.