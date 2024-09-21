Armed robbers target construction workers on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are searching for a group of armed men robbing construction workers on Chicago's South Side.

At least two robberies have been reported in the past two weeks at construction sites in North Lawndale.

In each incident, one to four men armed with guns round up the workers in an area under construction and rob them of their belongings.

The first robbery happened on Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. The second incident happened on Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 16th Street.

Police said the suspects were between the ages of 20 and 26 and were 5-foot-5 to 6 feet tall. They had a slim build and wore dark clothing and face masks. One of the suspects wore a red hooded sweater.

They were armed with black semiautomatic handguns. One of the guns may have had a red handle. The group fled in a gray Nissan Murano.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.