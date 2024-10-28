Armed robbers target pedestrians, delivery drivers in Gresham

Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies and carjackings on the city's South Side.

The robberies have been happening in the Gresham neighborhood since July. In these incidents, offenders walk up to the victims and steal their phones and wallets at gunpoint, often using a small black handgun.

Police believe the same offenders have targeted delivery drivers and Uber drivers in the area. After robbing the drivers, they fled in the stolen vehicles. In some cases, the offenders have used mace on the victims.

The incidents have happened at the following times and locations:

1600 block W 82nd Street July 24 at 11 p.m.

8200 block S Ashland Avenue July 31 at 2 p.m.

8100 block S Marshfield Avenue Aug 3 at 11:15 p.m.

8100 block S Marshfield Avenue Aug 23 at 6 p.m.

8100 block S Marshfield Avenue Aug 24 at 7:30 p.m.

8100 block S Ashland Avenue Sep 9 at 5:30 p.m.

8100 block S Ashland Avenue Sep 21 at 5:45 p.m.

8100 block S Ashland Avenue Sep 22 at 3 p.m.

8100 block S Marshfield Avenue Sep 24 at 6 p.m.

8200 block S Ashland Avenue Sep 27 at 4 p.m.

8200 block S Ashland Avenue Oct 10 at 12 p.m.

8200 block S Ashland Avenue Oct 21 at 1:30 p.m.

8200 block S Emerald Avenue Oct 23 at 11:40 p.m.

1600 block W 82nd Street Oct 24 at 4:46 a.m.

1600 block W 82nd Street Oct 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Both stolen vehicles, a Hyundai Sonata and a Toyota Camry, have since been recovered.

Anyone with information about these crimes has been asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 2 at (312) 747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.