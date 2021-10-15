Armed robbery, carjackings reported in Evanston

Evanston police are warning residents about two recent carjackings and an armed robbery in southeast Evanston.

On Oct. 10 at about 12:54 p.m., a 50-year-old man was sitting in his 2018 Volvo in the 500 block of Judson Avenue when he was approached by a suspect.

The suspect made contact with the victim and demanded that he exit the vehicle and implied that he had a weapon, police said.

The victim complied, and the suspect got into the vehicle and fled.

The Volvo was recovered in Chicago later that day, police said.

No arrests were made.

On Oct. 11 at about 11:13 a.m., a 74-year-old woman was unloading groceries from her 2020 Honda when she was approached from behind by a suspect in the 400 block of Main Street.

An object was felt in the victim's back, implying a weapon, police said.

The suspect then demanded the victim's money and her car keys. The victim complied, and the suspect fled with the vehicle.

In both incidents, the suspect was described as a Black man in his 20's. He is roughly 5'6"-5'7" with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and had a black mask on his face.

No one was injured in either incident. It is still unclear if the two carjackings were committed by the same offender.

On Sept. 28 at about 3:30 p.m., a 64-year-old man was sitting in his parked 2007 Jaguar when he was approached by a suspect. The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money as well as the victim's car.

The victim said he fought with the suspect, and the suspect dropped the gun.

The suspect was able to retrieve the gun and the victim's cellphone and a portion of the key fob, police said.

He was not able to obtain the victim's car.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim did not sustain any injuries, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 40s. He is 5'10"-5'11" and weighs about 180-190 pounds.

If you have information about these incidents and/or the suspects, police ask that you contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.