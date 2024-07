A reward of up to $150,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed a USPS worker last month in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The letter carrier was robbed on June 28 near 5050 S. Evans Ave., according to the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the USPIS at (877) 876-2455.

No further information was provided.