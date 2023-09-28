Armed robbery victim stabbed in back on Far South Side

An armed robbery on the Far South Side took a turn for the worse when the victim was stabbed in the back Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 200 block of East 104th Street in Rosemoor just after 9 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

The victim, 34, was walking when two unknown offenders came up to him armed with a knife and a firearm and demanded his property.

He was stabbed in the back as he tried to get away from the robbers. They took his wallet and one of the offenders shot at him, but missed.

They fled in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no one in custody at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating.