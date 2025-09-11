Arrest made 3 months after Chicago high school graduate fatally shot in armed robbery

The Brief An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the June 1 shooting death of 17-year-old De’Angelo Miles. Miles had just graduated from Hansberry College Prep before he was killed in West Pullman. Authorities say the suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Lake Forest and faces murder and armed robbery charges.



A man has been charged with murder in the June shooting death of a 17-year-old who had just graduated from high school.

What we know:

Chicago police said officers found De’Angelo Miles around 3 a.m. on June 1 in the 11900 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman. He had been shot in the head and died at the scene.

Miles had just graduated with the class of 2025 from Hansberry College Prep, a charter high school in Auburn Gresham.

The school shared a statement after his death, saying, "Our hearts are heavy as we grieve his passing. We extend our deepest sympathies and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss."

Chicago police said the suspect, an 18-year-old man who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, was arrested on Tuesday in Lake Forest. He has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

A detention hearing was set for Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.