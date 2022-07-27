Arrest made in fatal shooting of Evanston man killed in front of daughter while playing Pokemon Go in park

An arrest has been made after a father was shot to death while playing Pokémon Go with his 6-year-old daughter in an Evanston park earlier this month.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is due in bond court Wednesday afternoon, according to Evanston police.

Servando Hamros, 29, was found shot lying along the park’s canal by responding officers about 9:05 p.m. on July 14 in the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard, according to Evanston police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The victim was walking in the park with his daughter. While walking in the park, the victim had what appeared to be a confrontation with at least one other subject. Shortly after this confrontation, an unknown offender, armed, shot the victim, killing him," said Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew.

An officer in the area heard the gunshots and immediately responded to the scene. That officer performed first-aid until paramedics arrived. Hamros – who would have turned 30-years-old next month and is a father to two girls – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Cook County medical examiner’s autopsy said Hamros died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Hamros’ youngest daughter, saw the shooting unfold, but was not physically injured in the incident.

According to a GoFundMe account started by relatives, his daughter – who was not hurt – ran for her life and found a place to hide.

"When I got there his daughter was telling me, ‘daddy just left.’ She was crying and said, ‘he was going to be back to play with me,’" said David Hamros.