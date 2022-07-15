Man found shot to death in Evanston park

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in an Evanston park.

Evanston police found 29-year-old Servando Hamros lying unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds around 9:06 p.m. in Eggleston Park along the canal in the 2100 block of North McCormick Boulevard, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there could be multiple people responsible for the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

There were at least 10 shell casings at the scene. Police continued to gather evidence Friday morning.

McCormick Road has been closed between Bridge Street and Golf Road during morning rush hour for the investigation.

No one is in custody.