Arrest made in armed carjacking of Chicago rideshare driver

A teen is charged with attempted murder after his involvement in an armed carjacking of a Chicago rideshare driver in the Austin neighborhood, according to police.

The 16-year-old male was arrested Thursday and is charged with the following:

One felony count – Attempt - Murder - First Degree

One felony count – Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm

One felony count – Robbery - Armed with Firearm

One felony count – Attempt - Vehicular Hijacking - Aggravated - Firearm

His charges stem from an armed robbery and attempted carjacking of a rideshare driver on Jan. 3, in the 900 block of N. Leclaire.

Police say the teen was identified as one of the suspects involved who approached the 51-year-old rideshare driver, stole his phone and demanded he got out of the vehicle.

After refusing to comply, the rideshare driver was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and at last check was in critical condition, officials say.

The teen remains in custody and no other arrests have been made yet in the case.