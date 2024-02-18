Arrest made in deadly Cook County bar shooting: police

A suspect is in custody after a shooting outside a bar in Chicago's southwest suburbs left one person dead and another in critical condition.

McCook police announced the arrest Sunday afternoon, but the suspect's name and charges haven't been released.

The victim who was killed in the shooting also hasn't been identified.

Police were initially called to the parking lot of All Stars Bar, located at 7949 47th Street in McCook, for a disturbance early Saturday morning.

Two victims were found at the scene and both were shot multiple times.

Both of the victims were taken to Loyola Hospital. One of the victims has died and the other is still in critical condition as of Sunday.

"Our detectives have been actively pursuing leads and coordinating closely with Cook County States Attorney’s office to ensure a comprehensive investigation. The cooperation extended by the community and the dedicated efforts of our law enforcement partners have been instrumental in this progress," police said in a statement.

The investigation is still ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.