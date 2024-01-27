Arrest made in I-55 road rage shooting from December 2022

A road rage shooting from December 2022 has landed a 22-year-old Chicago woman behind bars.

Daisy Estrada is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, after an expressway shooting on Dec. 3, 2022.

Illinois State Police say the shooting happened on the on-ramp from Central Avenue to I-55 northbound in Cook County.

The driver of a white Chevrolet fired shots at another vehicle, striking the front seat passenger in the neck.

Police say the passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the victim's vehicle was uninjured.

Nearly a year later, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Estrada in connection with the shooting.

On Jan. 26, 2024, she was arrested during a court appearance on an unrelated charge.

She's currently being held in the Cook County Jail.