Arrest made in Washington Heights shooting that left woman dead
CHICAGO - An arrest has been made in a Washington Heights shooting that left a 37-year-old woman dead.
The incident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near 101st Street and Aberdeen Street.
Chicago police said the victim was inside a home when someone began shooting outside. She was struck in the chest and taken to Christ Hospital, where she later died. Her identity has not been released.
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Ishmael Williams, was arrested nearly two hours later in the 10100 block of S. Aberdeen Street on a felony charge of first-degree murder.
He is due in court on Sept. 19 for a detention hearing.