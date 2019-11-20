Arrest warrant issued for ex-husband in Buffalo Grove double murder

article

A Cook County judge on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her husband at the couple’s Buffalo Grove condominium complex.

Anatoliy Ermak, 64, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the Sunday evening attack, Buffalo police said in a statement.

“This warrant is the result of more than 48 hours of non-stop investigation,” Buffalo Grove police chief Steven Casstevens said in a statement.

Ermak, who has lived in Minnesota, rented a white Nissan Versa that police said he may still be driving. The car has Florida plates reading KCFK75.

On Tuesday, police identified Ermak as a suspect in the case. Police said he has an active passport and his whereabouts are unknown.

Ermak allegedly confronted his ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband Roman Frid, 69, about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in an underground parking garage of Cambridge on the Lake condominiums, police have said.

Security video shows Ermak entering through an open garage door and briefly speaking to the couple near their car before firing multiple shots at close range, police said. He left though a side door.

On Tuesday, police said they have not determined a motive for the shooting.