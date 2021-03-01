Arson, homicide detectives investigate South Side fire where mother, daughter died

Arson and homicide detectives were investigating a Sunday fire in the Gresham neighborhood in which a mother and her daughter died.

The cause of fire hasn’t been determined, but there was enough evidence at the scene to turn over the investigation to police, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford.

Chicago police bomb and arson detectives, as well as homicide detectives, were investigating the cause of the fire, a police spokeswoman said Monday.

Porche Stinson Ford, 15, and Ieshia Ford, 34, were found in the burning house by firefighters about 4 a.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of South Hermitage Avenue, officials said.

A fire broke out in a home Feb. 28, 2021 in the 8600 block of South Hermitage Avenue in Gresham. | Chicago Fire Department

They were taken in critical condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Autopsy results were expected to be released later Monday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two other women and two men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.

The home had no working smoke detectors, fire officials said.