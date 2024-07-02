Arson investigation underway after Little Village fire

Police launched an arson investigation after two people were injured in a fire Monday evening in the Little Village neighborhood.

The fire started around 7:41 p.m. in a building in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue, according to police. A 60-year-old woman was removed from the second floor and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. She was listed in critical condition.

A 62-year-old man was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for minor injuries.

Chicago firefighters put out the blaze and further investigation determined it was arson, police said.

No one was taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.