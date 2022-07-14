Arson suspected after over a dozen vehicles torched in South Side lot

An arson investigation has been launched after over a dozen vehicles caught fire Wednesday night in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police and fire officials responded to a blaze around 11:35 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Kilbourn Avenue and found approximately 15 vehicles were on fire in an open lot, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.