Art Impact Project helps veterans process emotions through creative expression

The Brief The Art Impact Project offers veterans an emotional outlet through art, helping them express feelings that may be difficult to communicate with words. Veteran Larry Piemontese shared how the program helped him and his wife process the grief of losing their daughter. The program, which began 10 years ago, now supports veterans and schools and will host a fundraising event on Sept. 26 to continue its mission.



In this morning’s Good News Guarantee, a Lake County nonprofit is helping veterans tap into their emotions by picking up a paintbrush.

"Art Impact Project was really born out of need. Sometimes words are not enough for people when they're having issues with their mental health," said The Art Impact Project Executive Director Liz Fales.

In a Mundelein community center, veterans and their spouses were doing more than expressing themselves on paper.

"Today's my daughter's birthday but we lost her a couple months ago," said Air Force veteran Larry Piemontese, who was participating in the program with his wife. "This is interesting to come here, to get your feelings out. Sometimes you can't talk but you can point and you can say this is what I did and this is why I did it and it takes your mind off the initial difficulty."

Piemontese and his wife discovered the program a few years ago.

"This picks my spirits up just being here. I didn't know if I was going to make it today but I am," Piemontese said.

In this class, the teacher instructs students on what to paint. Then, they use their own experiences and emotions to guide their color selections..

"We talk about that a lot, what does it make you feel when you're using that color or thinking about that color?" said the class instructor.

"About 10 years ago, our founder's family was struggling with substance misuse and addiction issues… [she] started using art in her own situation within her own network and family and Art Impact Project was really born," said Fales.

Since then, the free program has expanded to schools and veterans groups. The Art Impact Project is celebrating 10 years. To help support their efforts, they are holding a fundraiser on Sept. 26 at 28 Mile Distilling Co. in Highwood. There will be cocktails and of course, art. For tickets head to over to the Art Impact Project website.