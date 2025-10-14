Chicago Arts in the Dark 2025: Everything you need to know

Arts in the Dark returns this weekend to light up State Street with dazzling floats, massive puppets and creative performances.

What we know:

Now in its 11th year, the Arts in the Dark Halloween parade is a free, family- friendly event that draws more than 100,000 spectators to the heart of the Loop. The parade steps off Saturday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 8p.m. along State Street from Lake to Van Buren.

The backstory:

Arts in the Dark celebrates Chicago’s creative community – from architects and dancers to poets and set designers – and organizers call it a moment for artists across the city to shine.

The event has earned international acclaim, named one of the top 10 Halloween parades in the U.S. by USA today and one of the top 4 Halloween celebrations in the world by Wanderlust Magazine.

What to Expect:

This year’s parade will feature a South Side jazz band, a Michael Jackson-inspired hip-hop dance performance, Día de los Muertos tributes, a 50-foot cosmic serpent, a 40-foot flow worm, a motorized bathtub, more than a dozen giant skeletons and plenty of colorful puppets.

What's New:

For the first time, Arts in the Dark will feature a DIY costume contest. Parade-goers are invited to create their own "haunted runway" looks using thrifted items from Goodwill stores.

Five finalists, selected by community vote, will show off their designs during the parade, where spectators will help choose the ultimate winner.

Parade Tips and Travel:

The parade is rain or shine, so attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and arrive early for the best viewing spots.

Crowds tend to gather quickly along the north end of the route near Lake Street, but more space is typically available closer to Van Buren.

The parade is easily accessible by CTA, though some bus routes will be rerouted due to street closures. Parking is available nearby at Millennium Garages, two blocks east of the route, with special event rates available.