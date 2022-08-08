As school year approaches, health leaders increase focus on kids amid monkeypox outbreak

As the monkeypox outbreak continues to spread, there is an increased focus on keeping kids safe.

At least five cases of MPV have been confirmed among children, and on Friday, a daycare worker in central Illinois tested positive for the virus.

Health officials say it is difficult to predict where the outbreak is heading, because this is a much more aggressive monkeypox than we've seen before.

"Most of the experience we've had over decades was in the endemic countries in central and west sub-Saharan Africa, but not to the level of what we're seeing right now," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

The CDC says there are more than 7,500 infections in the U.S. — the most of any country.

The White House says it is in the process of buying and shipping more than a million doses of the monkeypox vaccine. But health officials in major cities say they still don't have enough to contain the outbreak.

Illinois currently has 672 confirmed cases of the virus.