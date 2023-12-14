Aspirin trick to keep Christmas trees from drying up garners attention amid fire safety concerns

In the past week, local Red Cross volunteers have been actively involved in assisting more than 150 individuals affected by home fires across the Chicago area.

While investigations into the specific causes are ongoing, the National Fire Protection Association points to the potential role of dry Christmas trees, whether real or artificial, as common contributors to such incidents.

Both types of trees can become flammable under certain conditions, emphasizing the importance of proper care and precautions.

Beecher firefighter Jonathan Mead suggests an unconventional tip to prevent natural trees from drying up and becoming fire hazards – adding aspirin to the water in the tree base to enhance water circulation.

"When you take your Christmas tree in, if you cut the stump off and you put some aspirin in the water when you initially put it in there and keep it watered every other day, the tree will stay green," said Mead.

Additionally, Mead advises consumers to invest in high-quality lights with a "U-L" listing, indicating that they have been tested by the science company "Underwriters Laboratories" for fire and electrical safety. Cheaper lights and ornaments may lack such inspections, raising potential safety concerns.

Furthermore, individuals are urged to pay attention to the placement of the Christmas tree, avoiding proximity to space heaters to minimize fire risks.