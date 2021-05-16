At least five people shot dead and 32 wounded in gun violence in Chicago so far this weekend

At least five people have been killed and 32 others wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening. One of the victims was a little girl.

That two-year-old child was in the backseat of a car on West 26th in Little Village around 7 p.m. on Friday when someone in another car opened fire. The girl was hit in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.

The fatal shootings in Chicago include:

Man, 21, on East Marquette Road in Woodlawn , Saturday afternoon

Man, 26, and man, 21, at a party on South Loomis in Gresham , Saturday morning (three others wounded here)

Man, at gas station on South Kostner in West Garfield Park , Saturday morning

Man, 32, on West Diversey Avenue in Belmont Cragin, Friday night (another man was found with two gunshot wounds at this location)

So far this year, more than 200 people have been shot dead in Chicago and more than 1,000 have been shot and wounded.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.