At least five shot dead, 17 wounded in Chicago gun violence since Friday night

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Five people have been shot dead and 17 others wounded in Chicago gun violence since Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, two men were shot and killed in a gas station parking lot in Englewood.

On Friday, Shawn Young, 47, was killed and another wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side. They were inside of a residence about 5:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of South State Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

An hour later, a 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting on a sidewalk in Roseland on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 6:20 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, police said.

Another man was fatally shot Friday in Gresham on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 80th Street when someone approached him and opened fire, striking him in the head and neck.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was wounded in a shooting Friday in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was in a parked vehicle about 6:12 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 59-year-old man was wounded in a shooting late Friday in the University Village neighborhood.

The was walking about 10:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Blue Island Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

The suspects were walking nearby but he wasn’t able to give officers a description, according to police.

On Saturday, two men were seriously hurt in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

They were standing with a group of people about 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street when someone opened fire, police said.

A 32-year-old was shot twice in the chest and self-transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was serious, police said. The other, 48, was struck in the back, chest and arm and self-transported to Mt. Sinai hospital, also in serious condition.

There were no cooperating witnesses, according to police said.

At least 12 other people were wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend in Chicago, 104 people were shot, 19 fatally, making it the deadliest and most violent this year.