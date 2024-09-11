ATM stolen from Brighton Park business in smash-and-grab burglary

The Brief Five individuals smashed the front door of a Brighton Park business and stole an ATM before fleeing in a white SUV. No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating the incident.



An ATM was stolen from a business in a smash-and-grab burglary Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Five people were seen getting out of a white truck around 2:50 a.m. and breaking the front glass door of the business in the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue, police said.

The thieves entered the business and stole an ATM before fleeing in a white SUV. The business was empty at the time of the burglary.

No one was taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.