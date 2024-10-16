Expand / Collapse search

ATM stolen from Logan Square restaurant

By Will Hager
Published  October 16, 2024 6:31am CDT
Logan Square
CHICAGO - Thieves stole an ATM from a restaurant Tuesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The two suspects entered the restaurant with a dolly around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police. 

The thieves removed the ATM from the restaurant and loaded it on a pickup truck before fleeing the scene.

Police said no one has been taken into custody. Area Five detectives are investigating. 

No further information was provided.