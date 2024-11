A group of people stole an ATM out of a grocery store Monday morning in the Lake View East neighborhood.

Around 4 a.m., several suspects broke the window of the store, tied a chain around the ATM and pulled it out with a red SUV in the 500 block of West Diversey Avenue. The suspects then drove off with the ATM.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.