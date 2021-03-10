ATMs stolen from businesses in South Loop, Irving Park: police

Two businesses had their ATMs stolen Wednesday morning in South Loop and Irving Park.

About 2:50 a.m., a business in the 3700 block of North Kedzie Avenue, was found with a broken window and its ATM missing, Chicago police said. Witnesses said they saw a person get into a white Lexus SUV before fleeing from the area.

Hours later, someone broke the front glass door of a business about 4:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue, and stolen the ATM, police said.

Police did not say if they believe the burglaries were connected.