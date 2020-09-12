Attempted child luring reported in Morgan Park: police

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a child to a minivan Friday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The 11-year-old boy was walking at 2:35 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Maplewood Avenue when the man tried to lure him to a red Honda Odyssey, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The boy ran away and was able to notify police.

The suspect was described as a man between 50 and 60 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.