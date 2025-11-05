Attempted murder charge filed against Hazel Crest man in Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - A suburban Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting this spring in the Lawndale neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:23 p.m. on May 1 in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue.
James Anderson, 40, was allegedly arguing with a 41-year-old man on the sidewalk when he pulled out a handgun and fired twice, striking the victim in the hand and thigh.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.
Anderson was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Thornton. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
What's next:
Anderson, of Hazel Crest, has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 coverage.