Expand / Collapse search

Attempted murder charge filed against Hazel Crest man in Chicago shooting

By Will Hager
Published  November 5, 2025 11:07am CST
North Lawndale
FOX 32 Chicago
article

James Anderson | Chicago police

The Brief

    • A 40-year-old suburban man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man during an argument in Lawndale last spring. 
    • Police said James Anderson fired twice, hitting the victim in the hand and thigh. 
    • He was arrested Tuesday in Thornton and is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday.

CHICAGO - A suburban Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting this spring in the Lawndale neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:23 p.m. on May 1 in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue.

James Anderson, 40, was allegedly arguing with a 41-year-old man on the sidewalk when he pulled out a handgun and fired twice, striking the victim in the hand and thigh.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Anderson was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Thornton. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

What's next:

Anderson, of Hazel Crest, has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 coverage.

North LawndaleNewsCrime and Public Safety