Man, 41, shot on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man wounded Thursday night in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 11:23 p.m. in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue, where the victim was standing on the sidewalk and got into an argument with another man, authorities said. The confrontation escalated, and the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired twice, striking the victim in the hand and thigh.

The shooter fled the scene in a black Jeep. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in fair condition, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.