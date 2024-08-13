Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO - A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting Saturday afternoon inside an Englewood business.
Erick Cameron, 33, allegedly went inside a business around 4:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street and shot a 34-year-old in the face, according to Chicago police.
Cameron was arrested a short time later. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed violence/discharge of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.
Cameron has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.