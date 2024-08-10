South Side shooting injures one; two men questioned by Chicago police

A shooting inside a South Side business left one man hospitalized and led to two suspects being questioned by Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of S. Halsted.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was inside the commercial business when an armed 33-year-old man went inside and started shooting a handgun, according to Chicago police.

The 34-year-old was struck by the gunfire in the facial area and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Another man, 34, also pulled a handgun and fired shots, striking the suspect in the thigh and back, according to CPD.

Both of the armed men were taken in for questioning and two handguns were recovered by authorities.

The investigation continues.