Attempted murder-suicide in Chatham leaves woman dead, 2 injured

A woman was killed in an attempted murder-suicide at a home in Chatham Wednesday morning.

Police say two female victims, ages 32 and 53, were at a residence in the 7600 block of South Michigan Avenue when they got into an argument with a man around 9 a.m.

The man, 34, is a known offender, according to police.

He pulled a handgun on the women during the fight and started firing. Both women were struck multiple times in the abdomen.

Police say the shooter suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where the 32-year-old was pronounced dead.

The offender was also transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

No additional information is available.

