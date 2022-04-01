Attorney for Michael Madigan says 'millions and millions' of documents need to be reviewed

A court hearing was held Friday for former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

His legal team told a judge they need to review "millions and millions" of documents over the next several months before deciding on any pretrial motions.

The next status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

MORE: Michael Madigan pleads not guilty in racketeering, bribery case

Madigan will not be required to appear.

He was charged last month in a 22-count indictment alleging he conspired to participate in an array of bribery and extortion schemes from 2011 to 2019.