Auction of Al Capone's items brought in over $3M

People were willing to drop a lot of money for Al Capone's old things.

The California auction ended up bringing in more than $3 million.

The item that went for the most money was one of the infamous gangster's favorite guns, which sold for $860,000.

Another gun went for $200,000.

People also bought old family photos of Capone, some of his old furniture and jewelry.

In all, 174 items were auctioned off.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Meanwhile, Capone's Miami estate has been sold at a separate auction and saved from demolition.

The seven-bedroom home where Capone vacationed and ultimately died sold for $15.5 million.

The estate was previously sold in august for $10 million to owners who wanted to tear it down.

Advertisement

They put it up for auction after public outcry prompted a campaign to save the property.