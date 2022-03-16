Expand / Collapse search

Aunt of Chicago teen found burned to death in garbage can pushes for witness protection funding

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago

Families of victims push for witness protection funding in Chicago

Chicago police often say that witnesses are critical to solving a case, but sometimes witnesses are afraid to come forward.

CHICAGO - Chicago police often say that witnesses are critical to solving a case, but sometimes witnesses are afraid to come forward.

Now, some victims of families are pushing for funding for "Witness Protection."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently proposed $20 million for the state's long-neglected witness protection program, which was created under a nearly-decade old state law.

Essentially, the program will pay for moving and relocation expenses of witnesses.

On Wednesday, the aunt of murdered 15-year-old Demetrius Griffin demanded that lawmakers act quickly on the measure.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Griffin was found in a burning trash can in 2016.

"Went looking for him — found him burned alive. Now do you tell me that when someone is burned alive, you cannot hear them hollering and screaming? When you touch a hot skillet, you holler out. When an iron hits your arm, you holler out. So, someone heard them," said Rochelle Sykes, aunt of the 15-year-old.

Families and faith leaders say that they are concerned when violence ramps up this summer in Chicago, witnesses will continue to be too afraid to come forward.