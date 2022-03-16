Aunt of Chicago teen found burned to death in garbage can pushes for witness protection funding

Chicago police often say that witnesses are critical to solving a case, but sometimes witnesses are afraid to come forward.

Now, some victims of families are pushing for funding for "Witness Protection."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently proposed $20 million for the state's long-neglected witness protection program, which was created under a nearly-decade old state law.

Essentially, the program will pay for moving and relocation expenses of witnesses.

On Wednesday, the aunt of murdered 15-year-old Demetrius Griffin demanded that lawmakers act quickly on the measure.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Griffin was found in a burning trash can in 2016.

"Went looking for him — found him burned alive. Now do you tell me that when someone is burned alive, you cannot hear them hollering and screaming? When you touch a hot skillet, you holler out. When an iron hits your arm, you holler out. So, someone heard them," said Rochelle Sykes, aunt of the 15-year-old.

Advertisement

Families and faith leaders say that they are concerned when violence ramps up this summer in Chicago, witnesses will continue to be too afraid to come forward.