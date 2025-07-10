Aurelio's plates up the 'Poperoni Pizza' in honor of Pope Leo XIV

The Brief Aurelio's Pizza launches the "Poperoni Pizza" to honor Pope Leo XIV, who grew up eating Aurelio's. The pizza features a layer of Aurelio's original pepperoni topped with a full layer of new crispy cup pepperoni. A large "Poperoni" costs $32.75.



Aurelio's Pizza launched its latest masterpiece, the new "Poperoni Pizza," to honor Pope Leo XIV's love for the Homewood-based pizzeria.

What we know:

The new pizza features Aurelio's original pepperoni topped with a full layer of new crispy cup pepperoni, giving the pie an extra crunchy texture and spice.

Opened in 1959, Aurelio's Pizza is a favorite of the new pope. Born Robert Prevost, the first American-born pontiff grew up in Chicago, eating Aurelio's. In August 2024, he even visited the flagship restaurant in Homewood, Ill. in August 2024.

A large "Poperoni" costs $32.75. Find your nearest Aurelio's Pizza location here.