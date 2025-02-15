Horse rescued, 8 goats die in Aurora barn fire

The Brief A horse was rescued and eight goats died in a barn fire in west suburban Aurora. Crews battled the fire which was difficult due to the hay and tires being stored in the barn. No people were hurt because of the fire, which was isolated to the barn.



A horse was rescued from a barn fire that also killed eight goats in west suburban Aurora on Friday.

Fire crews were called to the barn fire in the 1600 block of Sheffer Road shortly before 7 a.m., according to the Aurora Fire Department.

Animals caught in fire

What we know:

Firefighters had to deploy an attack line to put out the fire, especially because of the large amount of hay and tires stored in the barn, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

Crews worked to save a horse that was struggling from smoke inhalation. Medics provided emergency oxygen and the horse regained its strength and was able to walk out of the barn on its own.

Despite their efforts, eight goats in the barn died in the fire.

The structure was deemed uninhabitable after the fire. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

What we don't know:

The Aurora Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

It was unclear how much damage the fire caused.

What they're saying:

Aurora Fire Chief David McCabe praised his crews who responded to the fire and their efforts in trying to rescue the animals.

"The quick actions of our firefighters not only stopped the fire from spreading but also saved the life of an animal in distress," he said. "Fires in barns and agricultural structures present unique challenges, and this incident underscores the importance of fast, effective intervention."